Constable martyred, dacoit killed in Khanewal

Khanewal - In a police raid in Jodhpur’s 12 Meel area, a police constable was martyred, and a dangerous dacoit was killed. The raid was initiated by the Sadr Khanewal police station following a tip-off about the presence of the notorious dacoit Rana Ahmed in Jodhpur, who was wanted for multiple murders, attempted murders, and robberies. Upon arrival, the police team was met with gunfire from Rana Ahmed. During the ensuing gunfight, Constable Muhammad Sohail of the Sadr Khanewal police station was tragically killed by a gunshot to the head. In the confrontation, Rana Ahmed was also fatally wounded. DPO Khanewal Ismail Kharak arrived at the scene and has since instructed the formation of special teams to apprehend any remaining suspects. A search operation is currently underway to capture the absconding accused, with assurances that they will be apprehended soon.