Corrupt Varsities

While some protests in Balochistan receive extensive coverage both nationally and internationally, many legitimate protests by the province’s citizens are often overlooked. One such protest involves the students of the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (Buitems), who recently held a rally against the non-payment of their salaries for several months. The allegations made by the protesting faculty and students are serious.

They accuse the administration of being callous and corrupt, attributing the university’s myriad problems—from stalled medical policies and unpaid salaries to halted promotions—to this corruption. They specifically claim that the university registrar is exploiting the institution for financial gain, effectively crippling its ability to function as an educational establishment. This is not the first time students and faculty have protested at the university.

In April this year, they also rallied to demand their overdue salaries, yet months later, their grievances remain unresolved. This issue demands immediate attention from the Balochistan government. Education in the province has always been challenging due to its rugged terrain and remote population centres, but when the few functioning educational institutions are taken over by corrupt individuals who siphon off funds, leaving behind a shell of a university, the situation transcends economic mismanagement. It becomes a crime of the highest order, deserving of the gravest condemnation.

Balochistan needs all the support it can get, and if the provincial government cannot manage its universities, the central government must intervene to hold those responsible accountable. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must live up to its name, and aim to shed the image of a political witch-hunters in the process. Other federal bodies must intervene as well – such as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

With funding already strained and revenues reduced, the government must at least ensure that the institutions it does fund are well-managed. Pakistan’s higher education system has long struggled with inefficiencies, but allowing a university to become completely fraudulent marks a new low.