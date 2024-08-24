Country’s 2nd mpox case detected in KP

PESHAWAR/ HYDERABAD - Within a gap around one week, another case of Mpox virus infection has been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Nowshera district.

According Director Public Health, Dr. Irshad Roghani, the infected person is 47 years old and belongs to Nowshera district. The first case of mpox virus in KP during current year was conformed on August 15, 2014 at Mardan district.

In a video message shared here on Friday, Dr. Roghani said the infected person was detected at Peshawar airport on Thursday morning during screening of passengers coming from Gulf in an Air Arabia flight.

The screening team shifted the suspected patient to Police Hospital Peshawar for further examination and isolation.

After obtaining travel history of the patient, his blood tests were sent to Public Health Reference Laboratory of Khyber Medical University (KMU) which confirmed infection of mpox on Friday, said Director Public Health.

For genetic sequencing of mpox variant, blood sample has been sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad and finding will be shared with stakeholders including media, he added. Dr Roghani appreciated surveillance team over timely detection of case and isolation of patient from airport to prevent spread of the disease.

The patient is admitted at Police Hospital at isolation ward and is in good condition, he added. Dr Roghani said the infected patient worked as wielder and he used to live in an apartment shared by around seven persons. The patients also shared that such symptoms were also visible in another person who lived with him in the same apartment. On August 11, he felt fever and appearance of lesions on skin which kept on increasing.

As he arrived at Peshawar, he was isolated and tested for mpox infection, Dr. Roghani continued.

Meanwhile, a 29-month old child has been detected with polio virus in Hyderabad as a first case reported from the city in the current year.

The National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication on Thursday night informed the health authorities that a female child had been detected with Type-I Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) from her stool test.

According to the center, that was the third polio case in Sindh and first in Hyderabad in 2024.

The virus has been classified as YB3A and it is 99.22% linked to a virus detected in an environmental sample collected from Hyderabad on May 8.

The center noted that the child had an onset of paralysis on August 3.

The focal person polio was notified about the virus on August 6 and the stool sample was collected the following day on August 7.

Another stool sample was taken on August 8 and both the samples were sent to the lab on August 12.

Her mother apprised the health officials that her daughter fell ill with diarrhea for a week consequent to which she developed weakness in all of her 4 limbs as well as in the neck.

The child was taken to a private healthcare provider who referred them to Liaquat University Hospital where she was admitted on August 6 and on the same day a polio investigation started.

The authorities noted that the child had no recent travel history and the family were local people.

However, the child was malnourished and was under nutrition treatment at the LUH.

The doctors observed hypotonia in her four limbs.