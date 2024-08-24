Defence Day Basketball events begin from Sep 1 in Karachi

LAHORE - A series of basketball events will commence from September 1, 2024 in commemoration of Defence Day Pakistan. These events will celebrate the spirit of the occasion with a range of activities scheduled throughout the month. The opening ceremony will take place at 11:00 AM on September 1 at the mausoleum of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, where attendees will pay their respects and offer prayers. Following the tribute, the basketball festivities will continue with various tournaments and training sessions. The event lineup includes a girls’ festival match on Sep 2 and a boys’ festival match on Sep 3. Additionally, two-day referees and coaching courses will be held on Sep 4 and 5, respectively. From Sep 6 to 13, the event will feature separate tournaments for girls and boys. The series of activities will conclude with the Defence Day Sports Award ceremony, celebrating outstanding performances and contributions. Tariq Hussain, Secretary of the Karachi Basketball Association, will oversee the referees and coaching courses. Interested individuals are encouraged to confirm their participation in these courses by contacting 0332-2350525 before August 31.