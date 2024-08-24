Double murder accused arrested after 10 days: SP Jaranwala

FAISALABAD - Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar has said the police have arrested four accused involved in killing two persons and inflicting injuries on seven others over an old enmity after 10 days of the incident. Addressing a press conference, he said that accused Shaukat, alongwith his accomplices, had reportedly butchered to death his rivals Ishaq and Babar in Chak No 66-GB Athowal on August 11 in addition to inflicting serious injuries on seven other people including Tanveer, his two brothers Arshad and Anwar, Ansar Khan, Usman, Zain and Shehbaz to avenge an old enmity. The police on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil registered a case and started investigation on scientific lines. The police after 10 days succeeded in tracing out whereabouts of the accused and arrested 4 of them including Shaukat, Waqas, Haidar and Akmal. The accused were locked behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added. Station House Officer (SHO) Sadr Jaranwala police station Riaz Athowal was also present in the conference.

7 drug-traffickers arrested

The district police, during a crackdown on drug-traffickers, arrested seven accused and seized over 11-kg hashish from their possession during the last 24 hours. A police report said here Friday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police held a drug-peddler Ramzan red-handed with 2.5-kg hashish from Saeedabad in Sidhupura area. Nishatabad police nabbed Sarfraz from Pull Dingru and recovered 2.5-kg hashish from his possession. Khurrianwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 102-RB and recovered 1.75-kg hashish from Abu Bakar and 1.25-kg hashish from Ali Rehan from Chak No 562-GB. Jaranwala city police arrested a narcotics supplier Farman Ali with 0.25-kg hashish.

Meanwhile, Jaranwala Sadr police held two drug-peddlers Munir and Mohsin from Chak N6 68-GB and 64-GB and seized 2.75-kg hashish from their hideouts. All the accused have been locked in police stations concerned after registration.

Anti-polio measures discussed

The polio teams will administer anti-polio drops to more than 1.6 million children under five years of age in the district from September 9.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams have been constituted to achieve the goal.

Presiding over a district polio eradication committee meeting here Friday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir took a briefing on the micro plan of anti-polio campaign which is going to start next month.

The DC directed for chalking out an effective micro plan for the upcoming polio campaign to achieve 100 percent children’s vaccination target.

He directed for the proper training of the staff on most modern lines for complete eradication of the polio disease from the country and asked the Ulema to spread the message of polio vaccination in Friday sermons.

He further directed for utilizing all means of publicity about the polio campaign.

Emergency measures under way for city cleanliness

The tehsil admin (city) is taking emergency measures to ensure a clean environment by clearing the old piles of garbage throughout the city.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (City) Faisal Ahmed with officers of the Waste Management Company reached Kashmir Road, Amin Town and removed the garbage from an empty plot with heavy machinery. Former MPA Rana Ali Abbas and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

The AC Faisal Ahmad said that cleanliness is the first priority of the district administration.

He said that emergency measures are being taken to clear the heaps of rubbish for the provision of a clean and pleasant environment to the citizens.