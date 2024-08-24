Saturday, August 24, 2024
ECP forms inquiry panel to probe Punjab Commissioner’s secret foreign visit

INP
August 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations of violation of the code of conduct by Punjab Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Friday. According to media reports, the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, has been directed to submit a written response within 10 days.

According to the order issued by the ECP, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan is accused of concealing foreign travel to Canada without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC).  As per the ECP order, it is also alleged that Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan did not show interest in his supervisory role. Reportedly, on August 5, 2024, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ejaz Chauhan, who is a grade-20 officer, was made Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Ejaz Anwar Chohan took charge of his responsibilities as Punjab Provincial Election Commissioner on January 18, 2024. Before taking charge in Punjab, Ejaz Anwar Chauhan served as the Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh. In September 2023, Muttahida Qaumi Mevement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal made allegations against Ejaz Anwar Chaudan for giving favour to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh and demanded to remove him from the post.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming local elections in Islamabad, a total of 13,452 candidates have obtained nomination papers so far, reflecting high interest in the municipal polls scheduled for October 9. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reported that 356 candidates have already submitted their papers for the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairman.

For the farmer seats, 268 nomination papers have been received by the District Returning Office, while 256 candidates have filed for youth seats.

Additionally, 95 candidates have submitted their papers for minority seats, 417 for women’s seats, and 1,508 for general seats. In total, 2,900 nomination

papers have been received by the District Returning Office to date.

The ECP has set the deadline for nomination submissions as August 28, providing candidates with a few more days to complete the process before the elections.

INP

