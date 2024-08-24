Educating citizens on traffic laws stressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, has emphasized the importance of ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent road accidents and address traffic issues in the city.

In a meeting with Traffic In-Charge Saaduddin Qureshi and all traffic personnel, several key issues were discussed, including strict discipline, wearing complete and clean uniforms, and rigorously enforcing traffic laws. The DPO stressed the need to educate the public about traffic laws and the benefits of safe driving.

The meeting focused on imposing fines for violations such as not wearing helmets, speeding, and disregarding traffic signals. The DPO also directed traffic officers to treat citizens with courtesy and assist poor laborers. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing road safety and following safety protocols, including the mandatory use of helmets and vests.

Additionally, the DPO instructed staff to promptly inform senior officers and take effective action in emergencies such as accidents or protests. Traffic personnel were also directed to maintain constant communication with wireless control and senior officers and report any unusual situations immediately.