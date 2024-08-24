Saturday, August 24, 2024
EPL secures SVOD deal With Begin for 2024/2025 season

KARACHI   -   Begin, the premium streaming platform, has announced that it will be the home to the English Premier League (EPL), England’s top football league, in Pakistan for this year. Begin will stream all EPL matches this season, becoming the only platform to stream all the matches live in Pakistan.

 With the seed backing from Z2C Limited, Begin scores the EPL deal for Pakistan a few months after acquiring exclusive rights to PGA and DP Golf Tour, Sony Pictures and NBCU in Pakistan. Fortifying the platform’s position as the leading sports and entertainment platform in Pakistan. “The Premier League is considered the best football league in the world and has a huge fan base in Pakistan,” said Jonathan Mark, the founding chief executive officer at Begin “This deal has allowed us to bring another sports league in Pakistan for the fans, further strengthening our content offering, giving fans another reason to sever the connection for ad-free sports content.”

