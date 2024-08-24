ESaaS to enhance Pak tech capabilities to combat climate change: Romina

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam Friday said that Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) at an industrial scale is an emerging model, where energy storage systems are offered to customers as a service rather than a traditional capital expenditure.

Speaking as chief guest at the launching and signing ceremony of the “Industry-First Energy Storage as a Service Project” held here at a local hotel, the PM’s climate aide said, “With the launching of the country’s first ever project, we are embark today on a journey that not only would help advance our nation’s technological capabilities but also reaffirms our unwavering commitment to combat climate change.”

“The groundbreaking initiative represents a pivotal step forward in the present government’s commitment to integrate innovative energy solutions and enhance the country’s energy infrastructure for better and sustained energy supplies to the people,” Ms Alam remarked.

The initiative was actualised by the Brillanz Group and other key stakeholders involved in developing a transformative ecosystem for sustainability and decarbonization in Pakistan.

She said that this project basically aims to revolutionise energy storage capabilities and provide a sustainable solution for our energy needs, aligning with the present government’s vision for a greener and climate-resilience future.

The PM’s climate aide said, “With potential role to significantly reducing carbon emissions, the launch of Pakistan’s first Energy Storage as a Service project at the industry scale is not merely a technological milestone; it is a bold statement of our intent to lead by example in the global transition to a low-carbon future.”

By adopting such innovative energy solutions that prioritise decarbonization agendas, the present government was sending a powerful message that sustainable practices are at the core of our development strategy, Romina Khurshid Alam stressed, adding that in fact the benefits of this project extended beyond mere addressing environmental concerns.

By reducing diesel consumption, we are not only promoting energy efficiency but also addressing a critical economic vulnerability—our reliance on diesel imports. This reduction helps to mitigate the strain on our foreign currency reserves and shields us, however modestly, from the fluctuations of exchange rates.

The PM’s climate aide said further that Climate Change & Environmental Coordination ministry was proud to support the launch of the project, showcasing the government’s commitment to the strategic partnership with the resource-rich private sector in driving forward the green transformation of the country’s industrial sector.

“Only by working together (government and private sector), we can future-proof Pakistan’s infrastructure, ensuring that it is resilient in the face of climate challenges while also enhancing network reliability for years to come,” Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised.

She also hoped that the project would be a beacon and example for other countries in the region and beyond to demonstrate what could be achieved when environmental sustainability and climate resilience are the priority.

“It is more than just a technological advancement; it is a commitment to a sustainable future for Pakistan. Together, we can ensure that our economic growth is not at odds with environmental stewardship but is instead a harmonious blend of both,” she emphasised.

CEO INFRAELECTRIC, Bilal Qureshi said there were 8.5 billion mobile connections against total 7.9 billion world population that were providing an estimated potential of $4.5 trillion to global economy.

“Telecom sector emits more carbon emissions than entire aviation industry combined. Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world and bears the highest mobile penetration in the region with 48,000 towers and drones of telecom sector in Pakistan,” he said.

Bilal Qureshi added that a total of 1.2 billion litters of diesel was used in Pakistan alone to run telecom towers whereas this project was a ground breaking project whereas this low carbon energy storage project would set a global benchmark in sustainable telecom industry. SAPM on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon said the initiative would help make telecommunication industry more resilient and environment friendly with enhanced sustainability.

CEO Telenor, Khurrum Ashfaque said Telenor had transformed its power infrastructure with decline in diesel consumption from 44 million liters to 12 million litres.

However, the partners like INFRAELECTRIC and Saudi Pak Bank have helped the telecom company a lot in achieving this transformation.