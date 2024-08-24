Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Exemplary results bring joy and hope at Aga Khan School Hyderabad

Three students achieve remarkable success in annual Higher Secondary School examinations conducted by AKU Board

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Hyderabad has made headlines with three students achieving remarkable success in the annual Higher Secondary School examinations conducted by the Aga Khan University Board.

Sadia Shafi Khowaja, from Tando Bago town in Badin district, secured the top position nationwide with 1060 marks out of 1100 in the pre-medical group exams. Kinza Nawaz, also from the same school, topped the pre-engineering group, while Sahil Kumar became the provincial topper in the AKU-EB examinations.

The outstanding results have brought joy to faculty members and fellow students, who believe that these achievements indicate a bright future ahead. The successful students credited their teachers and parents for their success, saying they played a vital role in their journey to success.

Executive Head of the school, Mr Shahriyar Bhutto, said that he provided a favorable environment for students to excel. He added that the Higher Education Commission and education ministry have sent appreciation letters to acknowledge the efforts of the faculty and students. Notably, all three students were also active in extracurricular activities.

Coordinated operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area day after 12 cops martyred

Sahil Kumar, one of the toppers, mentioned that representing his school in sports events gave him encouragement. He vowed to serve his country with dedication in the future.

Sadia Shafi’s family moved to Hyderabad about a decade ago from Tando Bago in search of a brighter future, and her success has justified their decision.

Executive Head Shahriyar Bhutto urged authorities to facilitate bright students, recognizing their potential to make a positive impact.

Tags:

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
SUJAWAL

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024