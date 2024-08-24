Exemplary results bring joy and hope at Aga Khan School Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Aga Khan Higher Secondary School Hyderabad has made headlines with three students achieving remarkable success in the annual Higher Secondary School examinations conducted by the Aga Khan University Board.

Sadia Shafi Khowaja, from Tando Bago town in Badin district, secured the top position nationwide with 1060 marks out of 1100 in the pre-medical group exams. Kinza Nawaz, also from the same school, topped the pre-engineering group, while Sahil Kumar became the provincial topper in the AKU-EB examinations.

The outstanding results have brought joy to faculty members and fellow students, who believe that these achievements indicate a bright future ahead. The successful students credited their teachers and parents for their success, saying they played a vital role in their journey to success.

Executive Head of the school, Mr Shahriyar Bhutto, said that he provided a favorable environment for students to excel. He added that the Higher Education Commission and education ministry have sent appreciation letters to acknowledge the efforts of the faculty and students. Notably, all three students were also active in extracurricular activities.

Sahil Kumar, one of the toppers, mentioned that representing his school in sports events gave him encouragement. He vowed to serve his country with dedication in the future.

Sadia Shafi’s family moved to Hyderabad about a decade ago from Tando Bago in search of a brighter future, and her success has justified their decision.

Executive Head Shahriyar Bhutto urged authorities to facilitate bright students, recognizing their potential to make a positive impact.