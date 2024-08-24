Federal govt to call joint parliamentary session next week to pass crucial bills

The Federal government has decided to convene a joint session of Parliament next week to ensure the passage of several important bills.

According to sources within the National Assembly, the session is intended to address bills that failed to pass in earlier sessions.

Some of these bills were not approved by the National Assembly, while others were blocked in the Senate.

The government faces a challenge due to the number game, as it does not hold a two-thirds majority. Of the 336 seats in the National Assembly, government members occupy 210 seats, while the opposition controls 103.