Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Federal govt to call joint parliamentary session next week to pass crucial bills

Federal govt to call joint parliamentary session next week to pass crucial bills
Web Desk
11:00 PM | August 24, 2024
National

The Federal government has decided to convene a joint session of Parliament next week to ensure the passage of several important bills.

According to sources within the National Assembly, the session is intended to address bills that failed to pass in earlier sessions.

Some of these bills were not approved by the National Assembly, while others were blocked in the Senate.

The government faces a challenge due to the number game, as it does not hold a two-thirds majority. Of the 336 seats in the National Assembly, government members occupy 210 seats, while the opposition controls 103.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024