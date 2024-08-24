Five die in road accident in two separate incidents

SUKKUR - At least four people, including a woman, were killed in a truck-car collision on the M5 Motorway in Pano Aqil area, Sukkur district, on Friday.

According to rescue officials, a car was going from Sukkur to Multan when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Soon after the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the site and shifted bodies and injured people to the Taluka headquarters hospital for medico-legal proceedings.

It is to be mentioned here that at least eight people have been killed and ten others have received injuries as a result of the collision between a passenger bus and trailer truck on the Sukkur-Multan motorway this week. Meanwhile, at least one person was killed and two others got injured when a Mazda truck collided head-on with a passenger bus near New Sabzi Mandi, Karachi on Friday.

According to police, the bus was carrying passengers when it was hit by the Mazda truck near the new Sabzi mandi, a private news channel reported. Soon after receiving information about the accident, Levies Force personnel rushed to the area along with rescue workers who shifted the body and the injured to the Hospital. Police informed that the speeding Mazda truck smashed into the passenger bus due to taking a wrong-way turn.