Four of a family found dead in car in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Four members of a family were found dead in a car, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Friday. Motorway Police received a call about a suspected car (LEF-7339) at Bhera motorway interchange. On information, the motorway police reached the spot and found five member of a family in a precarious condition in the car. Rescue-1122 volunteers shifted the victims to a hospital where Romeela (60), Mehwish (30), Samer (28) and Auon (4) expired while Umar Qasim (30) was still under treatment. The victims were belonged to Lahore. Doctors said the consumption of tainted food was the cause of death. Police were investigating.

Man gunned down

A man was killed by his relatives on aerial firing clash here under the jurisdiction of Quaid Abad police station here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Nasir Ameer (33) was doing areal firing at the wedding ceremony of Shahzad at Qaidabad when another relative namely as Irfan forbade him. Resultantly, a brawl was broke out between them on aerial firing issue. Irfan in fit of rage killed Nasir Ameer after opening fire at him. Further investigation was underway.

Man ends life

A man committed suicide after eating poisonous tablets here under the jurisdiction of city area police station on Friday. A police spokesperson said that Amjad (33) resident of Maqaam-e-Hayat who was working at jewelery market committed suicide after receiving unaffordable electricity bill. Rescue 1122 team and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha for necessary legal formalities.

Five power pilferers booked

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught five power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday. According to official sources, a task-force conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught the accused stealing electricity directly from the main line, and through meter tampering. The teams imposed Rs6,663 fine on power pilferers. On the report of FESCO, the police registered cases against pilferers.

Peace committee meeting held

A meeting of the Divisional Peace Committee, under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, was held on Friday here. MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and DPO Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, besides deputy commissioners, DPOs of other districts participated in the meeting through video-link. Members of the peace committee also participated. The commissioner welcomed the scholars and appreciated their efforts to establish peace across the division. Jahanzaib Awan said maintaining peace on 10th of Muharram is the result of the efforts of the members of the peace committees, alongwith the administrative and security institutions. He said that the same spirit should be maintained for peaceful holding of processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). The commissioner said scholars should continue to take measures for further promotion of tolerance, unity, patience and brotherhood, and the code of conduct should be followed. The meeting was told that 42 Chehlam processions and 61 majalis would held in the four districts. All administrative and security arrangements have been completed. Scholars of all schools of thought are on the same page for the establishment of peace. The scholars expressed their views and said that there are different sects in the papers, but as Muslims and Pakistanis, we are all on the same page for the establishment of peace in this country.