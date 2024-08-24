German Minister discusses economic ties with CM Maryam

LAHORE - Minister Schulze concluded her visit to Pakistan in Lahore where she met with Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. They discussed matters of German-Pakistani relations and of economic cooperation which is particularly strong in Punjab. Minister Schulze also visited the Inter Market Knit Private Ltd. factory where socks are produced i. a. for the German market.

Afterwards, she visited a sustainable market at the Centre for the Improvement of Working Conditions and the Environment (CIWCE).. the Federal Minister then participated in the Textile Industry Sustainability Forum (TISF) where she discussed matters of work environment, sustainable production methods and increasing competitiveness with representatives of the Government of Punjab, of the textile industry, trade unions and civil society.

Today, Minister Schulze visited one of the Khawaja Industries PVT Ltd. factories in Sialkot, Punjab, where footballs for the German first league (Bundesliga) are produced. Germany is Pakistan’s third-most important economic cooperation partner. Since the beginning of German-Pakistani economic cooperation in 1961, Germany has contributed around 3.7 billion Euros (more than 113 000 crore PKR) in Pakistan’s development. In 2023 alone, Germany pledged 163, 3 million Euros (more than 50 crore PKR) for economic cooperation with Pakistan. German-Pakistani cooperation covers a wide field of issues such as developing professional training capacities, supporting small and medium enterprises, improving healthcare, promoting renewable energies and adapting to the consequences of climate change.