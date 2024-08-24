Gold rate up by Rs200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs262,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs261,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 to Rs224,623 from Rs224,451 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs205,904 from Rs205,747, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,950 and Rs2,529.14, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to 2,492 from $2,504, the Association reported.