Govt enlists five ministries for rightsizing

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated five more ministries for rightsizing during phase-II of the on-going rightsizing drive, it is learnt reliably here. The federal government has also decided that a committee having quasi-judicial powers, represented by retired judges of Superior Courts, shall be constituted to entertain the representation of employees aggrieved as a consequence of rightsizing exercise, the official source told The Nation.

According to the source, the Prime Minister has directed the committee on rightsizing of the federal government for giving proposals regarding the rightsizing of five more ministries/division during phase-II of the on-going drive.

It is worth to mention here that the prime minister had constituted a Committee on Rightsizing of the federal government, under Minister for Finance & Revenue, and tasked it with the rightsizing of the five ministries in the first phase. Thise ministries include Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan, Ministry of States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Ministry of Industries & Production (MoI&P) and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination.

Now in the Phase-II, the committee on rightsizing has been tasked to give proposals regarding the rightsizing of five ministries including Board of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, National Food Security & Research, Housing &Works and Science and Technology within two weeks. Similarly, the committee has been tasked to further deliberate the proposal regarding the merger of Board of Investment and Ministry of Commerce into Ministry of Industries & Production, and submit a report within two months to Prime Minister office.

It has also been decided that a committee shall be constituted to entertain the representation of employees aggrieved as a consequence of rightsizing exercise having quasi-judicial powers represented by retired judges of Superior Courts.

In this regard, Law and justice Division shall propose the Committee and its ToRs. The PM office has directed to submit a report within two weeks. Another committee on Civil Service Reforms shall also be constituted who shall work in tandem with the Rightsizing Committee already constituted for the purpose and present its report within one month.