Govt halts relief under Benazir Income Support Program

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has discontinued the relief provided under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), leading to a sharp increase in the prices of essential goods for the poor. With the suspension of subsidies, low-income individuals will now have to buy essential items such as flour, sugar, and ghee at higher prices from utility stores.

Under the BISP, sugar was previously available at PKR 109 per kilogram, but the price has now been raised to PKR 155 per kilogram. A 10-kilogram bag of flour, which was sold for PKR 650, will now cost PKR 1,500. The price of ghee has also increased from PKR 380 to PKR 450 per kilogram. Sources indicate that this subsidy has been withdrawn without any formal announcement, leaving many struggling to afford basic necessities.