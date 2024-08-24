Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt halts relief under Benazir Income Support Program

NEWS WIRE
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The federal government has discontinued the relief provided under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), leading to a sharp increase in the prices of essential goods for the poor. With the suspension of subsidies, low-income individuals will now have to buy essential items such as flour, sugar, and ghee at higher prices from utility stores.

Under the BISP, sugar was previously available at PKR 109 per kilogram, but the price has now been raised to PKR 155 per kilogram. A 10-kilogram bag of flour, which was sold for PKR 650, will now cost PKR 1,500. The price of ghee has also increased from PKR 380 to PKR 450 per kilogram. Sources indicate that this subsidy has been withdrawn without any formal announcement, leaving many struggling to afford basic necessities.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024