Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt plans to share 5-year economic revival plan in upcoming NA session

Govt plans to share 5-year economic revival plan in upcoming NA session
Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is planning to share its five-year economic revival plan in the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA). The National Assembly (NA) session is expected to be summoned in the next week, where the ruling party is expected to share its economic plan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the other day [Thursday], had said that he would unveil a five-year economic revival plan in the coming weeks. Prime Minister has recently held talks with stakeholders in this regard. “Our programme is under discussion and I will announce it very soon. It involves discussions and deliberations with all stakeholders over the last many months. By the next week or so, we will finalise it. I will go to the people to announce the programme for the next five years,” he remarked, addressing a ceremony the other day.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024