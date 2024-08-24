Govt plans to share 5-year economic revival plan in upcoming NA session

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is planning to share its five-year economic revival plan in the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA). The National Assembly (NA) session is expected to be summoned in the next week, where the ruling party is expected to share its economic plan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the other day [Thursday], had said that he would unveil a five-year economic revival plan in the coming weeks. Prime Minister has recently held talks with stakeholders in this regard. “Our programme is under discussion and I will announce it very soon. It involves discussions and deliberations with all stakeholders over the last many months. By the next week or so, we will finalise it. I will go to the people to announce the programme for the next five years,” he remarked, addressing a ceremony the other day.