Graana.com and Indigo Developers partner for Indigo Signature Apartments project

ISLAMABAD - Graana.com has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indigo Developers for their upcoming Indigo Signature Apartments project. This significant collaboration is expected to bring a variety of premium living options to Lahore, including villas, penthouses, studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The development will be located in the desirable Sher Shah Block of Garden Town, Lahore.

In addition to the Indigo Signature Apartments project, Graana.com has also secured exclusive marketing rights to the project, with Agency21 International granted exclusive sales rights. The signing ceremony for this partnership took place at the Graana Regional Office in Lahore, with notable attendees including Salman Arshad, Regional Manager Central Graana.com, and Azrab Shakil, Business Center Manager Agency21. Senior management from Indigo Developers was represented by Ahmad Fazeel Khan, CEO of Indigo Developers, and Muhammad Shafeeq, GM Operations of Indigo Developers.

Ahmad Fazeel Khan, CEO of Indigo Developers, remarked, “Indigo Signature Apartments is dedicated to delivering excellence, as demonstrated by our thoughtfully designed and strategically located new project. We are excited to contribute to modern living in Lahore with a range of high-quality residential options in the Sher Shah Block of Garden Town.”

Group Director Farhan Javed expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Today marks a significant milestone for Graana.com as we join forces with Indigo Developers to drive positive change in Pakistan’s real estate sector.” Agency21 International’s Group Director, Sharjeel A. Ehmer, noted: “Our collaboration with Indigo Developers underscores our shared values of integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are confident that this project will redefine luxury living in Lahore and strengthen our leadership in real estate sector.”