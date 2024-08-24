ICCI president welcomes govt’s 5-year economic plan

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Bakhtawari has welcomed the government’s 5-year economic plan and the establishment of a high-powered committee comprising federal ministers.

He emphasizes need for focus on agriculture, IT, and minerals to achieve $60 billion export target. He termed the government’s actions as a precursor to the formation of long-term policies for economic recovery. He stressed that the government’s economic plan should prioritize reducing inflation, alleviating poverty, and providing employment opportunities. He also emphasized the need for consultation with all stakeholders on the economic roadmap and swift implementation of projects for the stability and growth of the national economy.

He suggested that government expenditures should be reduced and that priority actions should be taken to increase the growth potential of agriculture, livestock, information technology, foreign investment, and small and large-scale industries. He emphasized the need for digitalization and innovation to increase products, as well as agricultural innovation to focus on per-acre production. He also stressed the need for privatization of loss-making government institutions on a priority basis. To achieve the government’s set targets for GDP growth, exports, FBR targets, privatization plan, financial deficit control, primary balance surplus, PSDP, investment, overseas Pakistanis, and agriculture, all stakeholders need to work together. He also emphasized the need to continue the actions taken so far regarding energy reforms, expenditure reduction, farmer credit lending, and FBR digitalization.