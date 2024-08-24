Saturday, August 24, 2024
Imran Khan undergoes medical check-up

Imran Khan undergoes medical check-up
Web Desk
7:21 PM | August 24, 2024
National

A team of doctors from Shaukat Khanum Hospital conducted a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday.

The examination was led by Dr. Asim, following a request from Khan’s lawyers for a comprehensive medical check-up.

Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated, has been suffering from Tinnitus, a condition characterized by ringing or noises in the ears. Earlier, a government-appointed doctor had examined Khan and prescribed medication, but his physician advised against taking the prescribed treatment.

Jail authorities, as directed by the court, made the necessary arrangements for the check-up and will submit a report upon completion.

Web Desk

National

