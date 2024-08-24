IRC moves to strengthen community resilience in Badin

BADIN - As the Sindh province is vulnerable to skin diseases and infections mainly due to the flood waters, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Pakistan has marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a rehabilitated large-scale water supply scheme and improved WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) infrastructure in schools across the Badin district, Sindh.

These initiatives are a crucial component of IRC’s ongoing post-flood recovery efforts, aimed at supporting communities impacted by the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan.

The rehabilitated water supply scheme is set to benefit over 1,500 households, providing much-needed access to clean water that was severely disrupted by the floods.

The water supply scheme was inaugurated by Sabir Ali Memon, Director Technical PHED, and Yasmeen Shah, Member of the Provincial Assembly.

In his remarks, Memon emphasised the importance of rehabilitating the water supply scheme for the resilience of the community.

He assured that with the scheme now handed over to PHED, its ongoing operations and maintenance would be prioritized, ensuring reliable access to clean water that will support the community’s health and development for years to come.

In addition, a rehabilitated WASH infrastructure at the Government Girls Primary School was also inaugurated. This includes the installation of a borehole with a solarised water pump, construction of pathways for accessibility, establishment of a boundary wall, and refurbishment of facilities.

In her remarks, Yasmeen Shah noted, “Ensuring access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities is not just about improving health and hygiene; it’s about empowering girls to stay in school and achieve their full potential.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, IRC Provincial Head Shama Shaikh underscored the vital importance of WASH infrastructure in mitigating community vulnerability to climate impacts. She emphasized that such infrastructure plays a key role in addressing gender disparities, enhancing health and education outcomes, and fostering economic inclusion.

Sanullah Leghari, representative from the Rural Development Foundation, emphasized that these initiatives were driven by the local community’s needs, and upon completion, the community will take ownership and sustain these facilities.

Through the Disaster Emergency Committee’s (DEC) financial support, the IRC Pakistan has, over the past two years, improved access to essential services, including clean water and healthcare, and supported livelihood restoration through training and grants, with an emphasis on longer-term recovery and resilience.