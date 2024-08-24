Israel’s Use of Starvation as a War Tactic: Implications and International Law

Since October 2023, the Israeli Government has ordained the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly children. Various Israeli officials, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, issued public statements, manifesting their purpose of depriving the people of Palestine of water, food and fuel, and conditioning access to humanitarian aid.

Conflicts are not unfamiliar with the weaponisation of starvation as observed by the UN for almost a decade. From South Sudan to Syria to Ukraine, and in other nations, starvation has been used as a means to weaken a state during sieges.

Apart from the fact that every individual is entitled to an adequate standard of living, which includes the right to food, as per Article 25 of UDHR and Article 11 of ICECSR, using starvation as a weapon of war is against international humanitarian law. As provided under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, depriving civilians of items that are vital for their survival and purposely withholding incoming relief supplies is a war crime.

This is evident from the fact that as of June 2024, more than 495,000 Palestinians, especially children, are victims of acute malnutrition. UNOCHA reported that the entirety of the Gaza strip population falls under Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) phase 5, i.e., famine.

Despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) taking “provisional measures”, Israel subjected the city of Rafah to weeks of escalated bombardment, displacing thousands of Palestinians. Subsequently, the Court emphasised on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine as being “disastrous”, quoting Israel to be under an obligation to provide “unhindered provision of scale” of basic services and humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

While ICJ’s judgements are binding on the states party to the case, they are merely of a persuasive nature, considering the fact that the Court has no enforcement mechanisms of its own. Instead, enforcement of ICJ decisions relies on the UN Security Council (UNSC). However, the veto power held by the permanent members (US, UK, France, Russia, China) often obstructs enforcement, as seen in the longstanding Palestine-Israel Conflict where the US, a supporter of Israel, has used its veto power to shield Israel from accountability.

The Lieber Code of 1863 initially justified starving both armed and unarmed enemy combatants to achieve victory. However, by 1919, the Commission on the Responsibility of the Authors of Wars acknowledged the ethical issues with the tactic. Subsequently, the Additional Protocols of 1977 to the Geneva Conventions formalized the prohibition of starvation methods in all types of armed conflicts under Article 54. Initially a novel concept, this prohibition has evolved into a widely accepted principle of international humanitarian law.

There is a common misconception that often surrounds the Rome Statute. Since Israel is not a signatory to the Statute it is assumed that Israeli officials cannot be tried in the International Criminal Court. However, the State of Palestine ratified the Rome Statute in 2015 and the judgment of ICC would affect Israel with equal force in the case. On 20 May, the ICC Prosecutor filed applications for arrest warrants against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on the grounds of “intentionally using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare” under Article 8(2)(b)(xxv) of the Statute.

The claim could also be coupled with other war crimes identified under the Rome Statue that have been observed in the state. This could include wilful killing (Article 8(2)(a)(I)), deliberately causing suffering or serious bodily or mental harm (Article 8(2)(a)(iii)), intentionally attacking against civilians (Article 8(2)(b)(i) or 8(2)(e)(i)), amongst others.

Additionally, Complaints can be filed before relevant human rights committees to influence compliance through various avenues including hearing complaints and providing recommendation for state behaviour. This also includes the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories. It is time the community take action to hold Israel and head officials accountable for their part in attempting to eradicate the whole of the Gaza strip in the most heinous of ways.

Peroozi Durrani

–The writer is a law graduate