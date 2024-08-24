ITP issue 16000 fine tickets to vehicle owners over hampering traffic flow on roads

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Islamabad have issued more than 16,000 fine tickets to drivers/ owners of vehicles over hampering traffic flow and overloading on roads. The fines tickets were issued to violators following orders of IG Islamabad Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi and CTO Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, informed a police spokesman on Friday. He said that the CTO was also directed by the IG to ensure smooth flow of traffic at major roads and to take stern action against those creating inconvenience for the road users. He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police are taking all possible measures to ensure a safe road environment in the city with maximum convenience to road users. The special enforcement squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and smooth flow of traffic in rush hours, he added. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, directed the officials to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed road, Srinagar Highway and other important boulevards of the city to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Moreover, Islamabad Police personnel were directed to ensure traffic discipline in the city and take action against violators without any discrimination.

Efforts are also underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users is crucial to overcome the traffic related problems, he maintained.