Jam Kamal chairs feedback meeting on 2nd edition of Foodag exhibition

KARACHI - Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce, has chaired feedback meeting on the 2nd edition of Foodag exhibition, which was held from 9th to 11th August, 2024. Briefing the commerce minister, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwalla informed that 320 companies participated in the event, and 873 buyers from 73 countries attended the 3 days event. TDAP also arranged 6500 sector specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors leading to expected business generation of USD 1.2 billion. Furthermore, MoUs of $100 million were also signed during the events. 13 regulatory authorities from different countries were also attended the event to resolve quarantine and certification issues. TDAP also organized G2G meetings with their counterparts.

The commerce minister appreciated the efforts of TDAP, and resolved to provide all possible assistance to TDAP in enhancing agro export to the world. During the meeting, it was decided that the 3rd edition will be held in September, 2025, and it will be four days event. Provincial Agriculture Departments will be provided space for showcasing potential to the foreign buyers. The 2nd edition of FoodAg 2024, flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce was inaugurated by Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister, on 9th August. FoodAg is a sector specific trade event organized by the Government of Pakistan where buyers from all across the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their business partners in the country and see for themselves the whole range of agro and food sector products showcased and offered by Pakistani companies to meet their procurement and sourcing needs. This year around 873 foreign buyers/importers visited from 73 countries to participate in the event whereas 320 exhibitors have exhibited their products in FoodAg 2024.