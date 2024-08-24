Saturday, August 24, 2024
Kasur DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Urs Baba Bulleh Shah

APP
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR   - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for Urs “Baba Bulleh Shah”. SP investigation Rao Tahir Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Jaffar  Chaudhry , chairman and members of Baba Bulleh Shah religious affairs committee and other officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the security arrangements for the Urs. The Urs’ celebrations would start from August 30 to September 1. The DC directed to make proper arrangements for cleanliness of around the mausoleum and facilitation of the pilgrims. The Urs ceremonies would be monitored through CCTV cameras, the DC added.

APP

