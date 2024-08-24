KP Governor thanks PM for construction of Dera-Rajanpur Road

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for National Highways Abdul Aleem Khan and the officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) for their support in the construction of 329 kilometres Dera Ismail Khan to Rajanpur road.

In a video message, Governor Kundi said that the construction work on this vital road will begin this year.

He said that the road will be upgraded from a two-lane to a four-lane highway with the support of the Asian Development Bank, holds immense importance for both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Tenders for the project have already been issued that would ushr new era of development, Kundi added.

The Governor also highlighted that construction work on the Ramak to Tibba Qaisarani section of the road will start within this year. The project is divided into four phases, with the Dera Ismail Khan to Ramak to Punjab Tibba Qaisarani section covering 96 kilometres.

Moreover, Kundi mentioned that tenders for the Dera Ismail Khan Chashma Lift Canal project will soon be issued. The Prime Minister has allocated 19 billion rupees from the federal budget for this project. Kundi thanked Federal Minister Musadiq Malik and the Chairman of WAPDA for their roles in this initiative.

The Governor also revealed that no objection certificate (NOC) for the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport has been issued, with construction expected to start next year.

Kundi emphasised that these mega projects will significantly contribute to regional development, highlighting that practical steps are being taken rather than just making promises.

The road and canal projects are set to be inaugurated later this year, while the airport project will commence in the coming year.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi has announced establishment of the province’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre aims to advance digital technology in the province and promote modern technological trends.

The announcement was made following a meeting with the world’s first digital senator, Senator Mian Atiq, at the Governor House Peshawar. Principal Secretary to the Governor Mazhar Irshad, renowned educationist Professor Mullah Khan Haidri, and IT expert Talha were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the latest trends and benefits of digital technology.

Governor Kundi revealed that the new AI Center will be established at the Governor House Peshawar to promote digital technology in the province. The Governor emphasised that the centre will play a crucial role in the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aligning the province with global standards and contributing to its progress.

The AI Centre is expected to be a milestone in efforts to empower women and engage youth, and it will be linked with various universities in the province, said Governor Faisal Kundi.

He said that this connection will provide students and faculty with access to cutting-edge research and technology, potentially revolutionizing research and development in universities.

Additionally, the centre will help local industries adapt to global standards, thereby boosting the province’s economy, Kundi added.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, in a meeting with faculty members of the Area Study Centre for Russia, China, and Central Asia University of Peshawar assured fully support.

The delegation, led by Vice Chancellor , Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem Qazi, included Professor Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, Dr. Muhammad Ali Dena Khel, and Riaz Ali Khan. During the meeting, various aspects of the Area Study Centre’s role and its importance in regional research were discussed.

Governor Kundi highlighted the significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a gateway to Central Asian countries.

He emphasized that the Area Study Centre at Peshawar University plays a crucial role in producing high-quality research related to the region.

The Governor assured the delegation of his full support in addressing the centre’s challenges and issues, affirming that efforts would be made to facilitate and assist in the centre’s endeavours.

Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, congratulated Muhammad Ahmad, a taekwondo champion who won a silver medal at the International Taekwondo Championship, and assured him of full support.

Speaking with a delegation led by Naeem Khan Umarzai, a prominent political and social figure from Charsadda, Kundi praised the province’s talented youth for representing Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the global level.