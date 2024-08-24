Saturday, August 24, 2024
Landslide kills 9 on resort island in southern Thailand

August 24, 2024
BANGKOK   -   Nine people were killed and some others were missing in a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket on Friday, authorities said. About 200 millimeters of rainfall recorded overnight led to a landslide and flooding in several areas of Phuket province, causing damage to at least 250 households, according to a local public relations office. In a statement, caretaker Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul directed disaster response and local government agencies to ensure timely dissemination of critical information regarding weather conditions, risky areas, and safety guidelines, while advising the public to avoid areas at risk of landslides, flash floods and other hazards during this period of heavy rainfall. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, residents in 43 provinces across Thailand are urged to be vigilant for flash floods, landslides and overflow from reservoirs and riverbanks from Saturday until Aug. 30, while officials have been instructed to stand ready in case of emergencies.

