LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on Sec 144 enforcement

LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on Sec 144 enforcement
INP
August 24, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from the Punjab government and others, issuing notices to them on a miscellaneous application filed against Section 144 enforcement across the province.

The LHC’s Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard the application filed by citizen Najiullah. The petitioner mentioned that PTI announced to hold a public gathering on August 22 in Islamabad but the Punjab government enforced Section 144 illegally. Petitioner contended that Section 144 enforcement was undermining the fundamental rights of citizens. Applicant requested the court to annul the notification of Section 144 enforcement across the Punjab. It is pertinent to note that the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for three days across the province since August 21. Any public gathering, rally and procession, protest and sit-in across the Punjab is banned. PTI has postponed the Islamabad public gathering to avoid chaos amid sit-in by religious party and would hold public gathering on September 8.

