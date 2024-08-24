Local bodies in Sindh are more autonomous, efficient: Spokesperson

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh government and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Sadia Javed, has dismissed the recent statements made by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshidi, as baseless and a desperate attempt to stay relevant in the media. Khurshidi had criticized the local government system in Sindh, to which Sadia Javed responded by asserting that the claims are completely disconnected from reality.

In her rebuttal, Sadia Javed stated that local bodies in Sindh are more autonomous and efficient than those in other provinces, actively addressing public issues and contributing to development. She pointed out that, sensing a poor outcome in the elections, the MQM resorted to boycotting the local government polls. She questioned the MQM’s legacy, asking what they gave to Karachi in their 30-year reign of terror, aside from death and destruction. She highlighted that in three decades, the MQM failed to build even a single new hospital ward, let alone a new hospital. Instead, their legacy is marred by body bags, extortion, and ‘China-cuttings (illegal land grabs), which have become the trademarks of their politics.

Sadia Javed further emphasized that under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh Government has accomplished more for Karachi than any other administration. She highlighted key projects such as the expansion of major roads, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, and Tarique Road, the establishment of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center, and the modernization of hospitals like NICVD, NICH, JPMC, and SIUT. Additionally, she noted the introduction of the Bus Rapid Transit system, which provides world-class, affordable public transport—the most cost-effective in the country—as just a few of the many gifts the PPP government has delivered to the people of Karachi.

Sadia Javed praised the efforts of Karachi’s mayor, Murtaza Wahab, noting that he has done more for the city than the MQM did in 30 years. While the MQM occupied parks, playgrounds, and welfare lands. Murtaza Wahab has reclaimed and restored these spaces for public use. She acknowledged that the recent rains have caused some damage to roads, but assured that the mayor has already begun repair work. In a direct message to the Opposition Leader, she remarked, “Ali Bhai, the people of Karachi are no longer falling for your tricks. It’s time for you and your group to abandon the politics of hate and division.”