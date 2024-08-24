Man Made Floods

Still adjusting after the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina and the formation of a new student-led government, Bangladesh is now grappling with heavy monsoons that have caused widespread flooding. With millions affected and the death toll rising daily, the flood could become a catastrophic event for a country that desperately needs stability to move forward. However, much like Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, these floods have ties to India.

Asif Mohammed, the leader of the student protests that ousted the former Prime Minister and who now sits in Bangladesh’s caretaker government, has accused India of causing the flood by deliberately releasing water from its dams. As an upper riparian state, India controls the flow of water through dams on the Ganges and its tributaries. In the past, similar accusations have surfaced, alleging that India, unable to manage upstream flooding, opens its dam gates, inundating lower and downstream areas in Bangladesh’s delta.

The issue isn’t whether India has the authority to release water or whether it does so maliciously; rather, the concern is whether it does so negligently. The longstanding accusation is that India, without warning downstream states to allow them to prepare, has in the past opened the floodgates, creating chaos downstream.

Bangladesh isn’t the only country to have levelled such accusations. India also controls the upper reaches of major Pakistani rivers that flow through Punjab, which are vital to the country. In the past, when faced with heavy water flow, India has released large volumes of water all at once, causing havoc in Pakistan without providing the necessary support or advance notice for Pakistani authorities to respond effectively.

Although the Indian foreign ministry has dismissed the charges, stating that the rains have been the primary cause and that the water release was part of pre-existing automatic procedures, the accusations persist. Nonetheless, both the Pakistani and Indian governments are assisting Bangladesh during this challenging time, while also dealing with flooding in their own countries. All three nations need to revisit their water agreements to ensure that such miscommunication does not occur in the future.

As joint custodians of the rivers that sustain the South Asian subcontinent, all three nations must work together to protect and equitably share these vital resources.