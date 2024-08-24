Meeting appreciates govt plans, efforts to protect minorities’ rights in Punjab

LAHORE - A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday to highlight and appreciate the Punjab government plans and efforts to protect rights of religious minorities in Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, presiding over the meeting, said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to protect rights of religious minorities to ensure elimination of the sense of deprivation that emerged in the past among the religious minorities.

Chairperson of Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Parvez Butt highlighted the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Digital Punjab and development of the province. She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the rights of women, especially those belonging to religious minorities, were being safeguarded. She added that women in Punjab were making significant contribution to development of Pakistan, and they were prominently visible in every field.

Chief Executive Officer Amathecode Lady Mariéme, while sharing her life journey, stated, “My purpose is to promote humanity, starting with the most marginalised women and girls in the world. I know where I come from, how far I have come, where I am going, and where I want to be. We must work together for protection of minorities.” She elaborated on “I am the CODE,” the first global movement, led by an African woman that mobilises governments, businesses, and investors to support girls and young women in advancing in STEAMD (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Design) fields, with a goal of teaching one million girls and women to code by 2030. Representatives of religious minorities at the meeting appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab government for protection of religious minorities and appealed for formation of a special committee for protection of women from religious minorities and the establishment of a helpline in collaboration with the Meesaq Centre for Christians. All participants agreed that collective efforts were needed to move forward in protecting the rights of religious minorities. The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs secretary highlighted department’s efforts to protect rights of religious minorities through scholarships and other initiatives aimed at promoting education. He assured that the rights of religious minorities were being safeguarded through the department’s platform. The meeting was attended by MPAs Rahila Khadim Hussain, Sonia Asher, Baba Falbus Christopher, Shakeel Javed, Emmanuel Athir, Colonel McDonald of the Salvation Army, Archbishop Benny Travas John Iqbal, General Secretary of the National Council of Pakistan Churches Bishop Majeed Nazeer Ashiq and other relevant individuals.