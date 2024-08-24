Minister Arora pays tribute to cops martyred in Kachha operation

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid tribute to policemen, who were martyred in the Kachha area of Rahim Yar Khan, particularly three Hindu police officers, Raja Kanwal, Ajay Ram, and Bairam Ram.

He stated that by sacrificing their lives alongside their Muslim brothers to protect Pakistan, the minority youth had made every Pakistani proud. Indeed, minorities were working shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brothers for the defence, development, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan. The minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, stating that he stands with them and will soon visit the families of the martyrs to offer his condolences.