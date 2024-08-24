Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister Arora pays tribute to cops martyred in Kachha operation

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora paid tribute to policemen, who were martyred in the Kachha area of Rahim Yar Khan, particularly three Hindu police officers, Raja Kanwal, Ajay Ram, and Bairam Ram.

He stated that by sacrificing their lives alongside their Muslim brothers to protect Pakistan, the minority youth had made every Pakistani proud. Indeed, minorities were working shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim brothers for the defence, development, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan. The minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased, stating that he stands with them and will soon visit the families of the martyrs to offer his condolences.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024