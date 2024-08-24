Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

National Disintegration Hydra

August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Pakistan is currently at a crossroads, facing a significant threat of national disunity. The public’s unwillingness to accept government policies clearly indicates that the seeds of disintegration have taken root. Despite efforts to achieve national cohesion and unify all citizens in the pursuit of prosperity and stability, Pakistan has seemingly failed to grasp the essence of national integration. Since its inception, the country has faced internal reservations. The people of former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) had strong grievances, feeling that they were not given opportunities proportionate to their population. The state’s failure to address these concerns resulted in Pakistan’s bifurcation and the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971.

Similarly, the Baloch people also seem disillusioned with the state of Pakistan. They frequently take to the streets to have their concerns addressed. People from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also part of this list, occasionally protesting to draw attention to their issues. However, these demonstrations and protests often fall on deaf ears, exacerbating the menace of national disintegration and stalling Pakistan’s journey toward stability. The recent rejection of the military operation “Azam-e-Istehkam” confirms the presence of distrust among the masses. However, the growing monster of national disunity can still be controlled. To achieve this, the state must address the people’s problems immediately and treat them equally. Otherwise, prosperity will remain a distant dream for Pakistan.

EPL secures SVOD deal With Begin for 2024/2025 season

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024