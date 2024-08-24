Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal

NEWS WIRE
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that discussion was made with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on electricity and relief measures given by the federal and Punjab governments to lessen the burden on people. There is no rift between PML-N and PPP, he said while talking to a private television channel. Bilawal Bhutto discussed matters of public affairs of the province during meeting with prime minister, he said. The federal and the Punjab leadership had provided all possible relief to people on electricity bills, he added.

He said that other provinces should take the similar measures for their public.         

Reply to a question about PTI’s public meeting, he said the supporters and workers of PTI had badly disappointed over

the postponement of public meeting on August 22.

Coordinated operation launched against dacoits in Katcha area day after 12 cops martyred

He said that repeatedly changing dates by PTI leadership for public meeting shows lack of interest. The workers had lost confidence in the leadership of PTI due to May 9, mayhem, he said.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024