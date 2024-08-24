Nursing College Attock achieves 100% result

Attock - The annual examination of under training lady health visitors was held in Punjab this year in which 48 students of Nursing College, Attock also took the exam and got 100% success. The students of Nursing College Attock said that the credit goes to the principal of the college and the teachers who provided excellent supervision and guidance. The students said that we have the best environment in the college, the government is providing all kinds of facilities, our morale is high and we have the desire to serve humanity after completing our education.