Pak-Afghan liaison body demands delay in TAD implementation

PESHAWAR - Businessmen involved in Pak-Afghan trade have requested a two-month delay in implementing the recently enforced Temporary Admission Documentation (TAD) policy to facilitate the clearance of trucks waiting on both sides of the border for goods delivery.

This demand was presented during a meeting of the Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee at the Directorate of Transit Trade Model Custom Collectorate, chaired by Additional Director Transit Trade, Dr. Tahir Iqbal Khattak.

The meeting, which included participants such as Coordinator of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Former SVP SCCI Engr Manzoor Elahi, President of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, and others, discussed the impact of the TAD policy on trade operations.

Dr. Tahir Iqbal Khattak assured that the issues raised would be addressed through mutual coordination and consultation with the business community.