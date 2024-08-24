Pak sesame exporters forge strong ties with Sino partners

KARACHI - A delegation of 23 sesame exporters from Pakistan recently concluded a successful visit to Beijing and Handan city in Hebei Province, China, from August 18-21, 2024. The visit highlighted a significant step towards strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and China in the sesame sector. On August 19, 2024, the delegation attended the Pakistan-China B2B Sesame Conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. This pivotal event, organized by the Mission and the China National Grains Association (CNAGS), was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China and Wang Zhenzhong, Vice President of CNAGS. Hafiz Saad bin Mustafa, leader of the Pakistani delegation, also addressed the conference.

A notable presentation by an analyst from SCI Group provided insights into the current demand and supply dynamics of sesame in the Chinese market, including price trends. The conference attracted representatives from 19 major Chinese enterprises, including COFCO, Beijing Capital Agribusiness & Foods Group, Jingliang Holdings, Hebei Grain Group, and Zhuochuang Consulting Co., Ltd. Following the inaugural session, over 100 individual B2B meetings were conducted between the Pakistani delegation and Chinese companies. These discussions underscored a strong interest among Chinese firms in sourcing sesame seeds from Pakistan, leading to fruitful exchanges and exploration of collaboration opportunities. On August 20, the delegation visited Daming County in Handan City, Hebei Province. The visit was led by the Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan at Beijing and received a warm welcome from Gao Wei, Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party Committee of Daming County, who hosted a luncheon in honor of the Pakistani delegation. The local government demonstrated exceptional hospitality, providing comprehensive arrangements for factory visits and a B2B seminar.

Daming County is a major consumer of sesame in China, accounting for 20% of the country’s imports, with an annual intake exceeding 200,000 MT. Despite current imports from Ethiopia, Mozambique, India, and other countries, there is minimal importation of sesame from Pakistan. The delegation’s visit was a key opportunity to introduce Pakistani sesame to new importers and explore potential for expanding exports. The delegation toured four leading factories in Daming County: Jing Xinquan Sesame Oil, Wudelli Flour, Daming Fu Sesame Oil, and Taidu Group. Following these visits, a B2B seminar organized by the Daming County Government facilitated meetings between Pakistani delegates and representatives from 10 top Chinese companies. The seminar, led by Wang Pei, a senior official from the Daming County Government, focused on discussions regarding pricing, quantity, quality, and flavor preferences for Pakistani sesame.

The negotiations between the Commercial Counsellor, Pakistani enterprises, and Chinese officials resulted in a preliminary agreement to support Pakistani sesame exports through the establishment of a warehousing facility in Daming County’s industrial zone. This agreement, which is in the early stages of development, underscores the Chinese commitment to increasing imports of Pakistani sesame.

This visit marks a significant milestone in fostering closer trade ties between Pakistan and China and sets the stage for future collaboration in the sesame industry. Now the delegation is visiting Shanghai from 21-24th August, 2024.