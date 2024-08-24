Pakistan Army rescues seven mountaineers stranded at 20,100 feet in GB

The successfully conducted a high-altitude rescue operation in Gilgit-Baltistan, saving seven mountaineers stranded at 20,100 feet.

The rescued climbers included three Russians and four Pakistanis, who were suffering from high-altitude sickness. Responding swiftly to a rescue request, Army helicopters safely evacuated the climbers, who later thanked the for their timely assistance.

This rescue comes just a month after the successfully saved six foreign climbers, including individuals from the United States, Chile, Macedonia, and Nepal, who were scaling K-2.

These climbers also suffered from high-altitude sickness during their expedition and were rescued by helicopter from the K-2 base camp.