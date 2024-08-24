Saturday, August 24, 2024
Pakistan flag raised at New York’s historic spot to mark 78th Independence Day

NEWS WIRE
August 24, 2024
NEW YORK   -   Pakistan’s green-crescent-and star was raised on Wednesday at Bowling Green, a historic spot in New York City, to mark the South Asian nation’s 78th Independence Day, with Consul General Aamir Ahmed Atozai calling for solidarity among members of the community. Bowling Green, the City’s oldest park, was the venue where the British colonial flag was lowered and America’s Stars and Stripes raised in 1783. Attending the ceremony, organized by the American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG), were New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his administration’s top officials and representatives of Pakistani-Americans community.  APAG, a community organization, has been advocating for the Pakistani ethnic identity, customs, and making efforts to protect interests of Pakistani community in United States. In his remarks, Consul General Atozai said the event symbolized the strong ties between the Pakistani-American community and the broader New York City populace. He praised APAG’s efforts in fostering unity and engagement within the community, saying such events reinforce cultural pride and contributing to the diverse mosaic of New York City.  Mayor Adams also spoke at the event, recognizing the contributions of Pakistan-American community and their positive impact community on the New York city’s cultural landscape.

