Internet disruptions in Pakistan cripple freelancers

Pakistan is currently experiencing internet disruptions, causing significant challenges for social media users and freelancers alike. The slowdown has led to mental stress, particularly among the youth who depend on stable internet access for their livelihoods.

Many young Pakistanis have been impacted by sluggish internet speeds, hindering their work and causing some clients to cut ties. In Karachi, a student named Ezhaan is struggling after losing online clients due to the poor connectivity. Ezhaan, who typically works on freelance projects after school, had been handling a major project with 60 orders but is now facing obstacles because of the internet issue.

Another freelancer, Abdul Hai, who relies heavily on the internet for his work, also expressed his frustrations. He mentioned that communication via WhatsApp has become unreliable, making it difficult to coordinate with his team.

According to reports, some companies that previously outsourced work to freelancers in Pakistan have ceased operations in the country due to the ongoing internet problems. This situation has not only disrupted freelancers' income but has also damaged Pakistan's reputation in the global market.

In addition, taxpayers have been struggling to file their returns, as the slow internet has made it difficult to access the Federal Board of Revenue’s online system, with many unable to open forms or upload necessary documents.