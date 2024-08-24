Saturday, August 24, 2024
Pakistan's paralympian Haider Ali gears up for 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

M Zawar
4:34 PM | August 24, 2024
Sports

As the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris draw near, Pakistan’s renowned Paralympian Haider Ali has completed his rigorous preparations, with the nation eagerly anticipating another prestigious medal to add to his impressive collection.

In a recent meeting held at Jinnah Stadium, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Muhammad Yasir Pirzada reviewed Haider Ali’s readiness for the upcoming Games, scheduled to commence at the end of this month. The DG PSB extended his best wishes to Haider, expressing confidence in his ability to achieve success on the global stage once again.

To ensure Haider Ali is fully equipped for the competition, the PSB has established a special training camp in Islamabad. This camp has provided the celebrated athlete with essential support, including airfare, daily allowances, and uniforms, enabling him to focus solely on his performance and represent Pakistan at the highest level.

Haider Ali’s journey to success is a testament to his dedication and talent. He first made a name for himself at the 2008 Paralympic Games in China, where he won a silver medal in the long jump. His outstanding performance earned him a cash prize of Rs 100,000 from the PSB, marking the beginning of a decorated career.

In 2016, Haider once again elevated Pakistan’s reputation by winning a bronze medal in the long jump at the Paralympic Games in Brazil, for which the PSB awarded him a cash prize of Rs. 2,500,000. His achievements continued to shine on the world stage.

The pinnacle of his career came at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Japan, where Haider Ali secured a gold medal in the discus throw. This extraordinary feat earned him another cash prize of Rs. 2,500,000 from the PSB. Haider’s success in 2021 was a continuation of his stellar performances, which include winning gold medals in the javelin throw and discus throw, as well as a bronze medal in the long jump, at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia. For these achievements, the PSB awarded him a total cash prize of Rs. 1,100,000.

In 2019, Haider Ali further demonstrated his prowess by winning a silver medal in the discus throw at the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai. The same year, he secured gold medals in both the javelin throw and discus throw at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix Championship in China.

Haider’s remarkable journey continued with a gold medal in the discus throw at the 2023 Asian Para Games in China, adding another chapter to his illustrious career. His exceptional performances have consistently brought pride to Pakistan, solidifying his status as a national hero.

As Haider Ali prepares to compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the nation stands behind him, hopeful for yet another moment of glory on the world stage.

M Zawar

Sports

