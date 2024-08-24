Parents urged to ensure children vaccinated against polio

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon Friday emphasized that the only solution to protect against polio virus was administering polio drops to children under five years of age, as the virus in Hyderabad has now taken on a resident form. He made this statement during a media briefing at his office, following the emergence of a new polio case in Hyderabad. The Deputy Commissioner revealed that a 29-month-old girl in Hyderabad tested positive for the polio virus, which closely resembles 99% of the environmental samples, while the affected girl had taken regular doses of anti-polio drops. He said that the girl was under treatment in the Civil Hospital Hyderabad for 8 days due to her health condition, from where the doctors sent the girl’s sample to Islamabad for testing. He said that refusal cases were being checked immediately in the 5 neighboring union councils where the polio case was reported. He noted that refusal cases were a significant cause of the virus’s spread, the administration was taking all possible measures to prevent these cases, but the lack of cooperation from some individuals has led to the current situation. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to parents to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr Lala Jaffar was also present during the briefing.