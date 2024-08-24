The Karnak Temple Complex, located near Luxor on the east bank of the Nile in Egypt, stands as one of the largest religious sites in the world. Constructed over a span of two millennia, from the Middle Kingdom to the Ptolemaic period, it showcases the architectural prowess and religious fervour of ancient Egyptian civilization. Dedicated primarily to the god Amun, Karnak comprises a vast array of temples, pylons, obelisks, and colossal statues. Its grandeur reflects the power and wealth of the pharaohs who contributed to its expansion. Today, it remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site, drawing visitors from around the globe to marvel at its magnificence.