PM orders third-party validation for major development projects

on Saturday directed the implementation of third-party validation for all development projects with an outlay exceeding two billion rupees. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad focused on electronic procurement, e-Pak acquisition, and the disposal system, the Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring transparency in procurement procedures.

He instructed that third-party validation be integrated into the procurement process to address grievances and concerns more effectively. The Prime Minister also stressed that the system for addressing complaints should be independent of the procuring agency, calling for amendments to the existing rules to reflect this change.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in the implementation of the e-procurement project, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed that the project be completed within one month. The meeting was informed that the e-procurement project, initiated in 2017 with funding from the World Bank, has a total cost of 45 million dollars. It has already been implemented in 37 ministries and over 300 federal government procuring agencies.

Additionally, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to extend the e-procurement system.