PM Shehbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid devastating floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt condolences to Bangladesh in the wake of the devastating floods and offered Pakistan's assistance to help the country manage the crisis.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with the Bangladeshi people during this difficult time. He expressed deep sympathy for those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods due to the floods, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

The prime minister praised the resilience and bravery of the Bangladeshi people, especially in the face of such adversity, and voiced his confidence in Bangladesh's leadership to steer the country through these challenging times.

Prime Minister Sharif further reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to provide any assistance that Bangladesh may require in its recovery efforts.

The recent flash floods have caused widespread devastation across Bangladesh, with the death toll now rising to 15 and millions more affected. This disaster comes as the country grapples with the aftermath of weeks of political instability. Flooding is a frequent occurrence in the South Asian nation of 170 million, which is intersected by hundreds of rivers.