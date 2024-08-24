Saturday, August 24, 2024
Police arrest 16 outlaws

Israr Ahmad
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad   -   The officials of Islamabad police have apprehended 16 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Ajab Gul and recovered one dagger from his possession.

The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Usama Javid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, the Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Chan Zaib and Sheraz and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 140 gram heroin from his possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Safi Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. 

KP Governor thanks PM for construction of Dera-Rajanpur Road

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 10 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app for immediate assistance.

