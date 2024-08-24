Saturday, August 24, 2024
Prejudiced Regulation

August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

During my visit to Ormara Girls High School in District Gwadar, I observed that students were being tasked with chores such as setting up chairs, picking up rubbish, and even cleaning the floors. Surprisingly, it was almost 10 a.m., and none of the teachers had arrived. Upon inquiry, I was informed that, as per the teachers’ instructions, students with improper uniforms were punished with these tasks. Despite the presence of a government-hired female worker, the chores seemed neglected. Instead of fulfilling her responsibilities, she had set up a small canteen within the school. This biased practice is not limited to Ormara but is also prevalent in many government schools. The concerned authorities must take action to address this issue.

ZUBAIDA ALAM,

Hub.

