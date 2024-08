President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the President during the visit.

In a gesture of goodwill, President Zardari presented a gun to Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the meeting.

The discussion also saw the presence of key JUI-F leaders, including Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Aslam Ghori, and Engineer Ziaur Rehman.