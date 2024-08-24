Promises made to Karachiites for a better city being fulfilled: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on Friday said that the promises made to the people of Karachi for a better and developing city are being repeatedly fulfilled. He made these remarks after inaugurating the Jumbo Jump at Safari Park, said a statement.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to ensure development in every area of the city, benefiting its residents. He highlighted the introduction of the latest Jumbo Jump recreational facility at Safari Park, provided to the public at very affordable rates.

Wahab encouraged residents who invest outside Karachi to consider investing in useful projects within their city. He stressed that public-private partnerships are the way forward now to advancing development and assured that the journey of development in the city would continue vigorously.

The Mayor explained that there was a large tract of land available at Safari Park, which had previously been unused. The decision was made to utilize this land to provide quality and modern recreational facilities to the public. With the addition of the Jumbo Jump, which is now listed in the Guinness World Records and is popular worldwide, the park now offers zip lines, adventure facilities, horse riding, a playland, and a safari area for animals, he said. The Jumbo Jump is being offered at a significantly reduced price of Rs 750 instead of the market rate of 2,500 rupees, to ensure that even ordinary citizens can enjoy it with their families.

Mayor Karachi noted the significant increase in visitors to Safari Park, with thousands now enjoying the park’s amenities with their families.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said in the past week, additional recreational facilities have been introduced at Karachi Zoo and Safari Park, with ongoing efforts to expand recreational options in parks and open spaces.